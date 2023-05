(WFRV) – Today we talked with variety entertainer Andy Gross about what people can experience during his show at The Grand in Oshkosh this weekend. He’s a comedian, magician, and ventriloquist who loves to involve the audience.

We laughed today and were amazed by some mentalist tricks he performed during the interview. Check out Andy Gross in person Saturday, May 13 at The Grand Oshkosh. For tickets, call (920) 424-2350 or head to www.thegrandoshkosh.org.