(WFRV)- Comedian Marty Simpson is making a stop at Cup O Joy on Saturday (9/16) for two free shows. Marty’s act is filled with actual events from his life.

Enjoy a good laugh at Cup O Joy at 525 North Taylor Street in Green Bay. The first show is at 6:15 p.m., with the second at 8:30 p.m. Purchase is not required unless you want a reserved seat or early access.

For more information, head to cupojoy.com.