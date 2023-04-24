(WFRV) – He’s known as “America’s Husband” and can famously “speak wife.”

Comedian Steve Teviño loves to put a funny spin on the day-to-day situations and even challenges that husbands and wives navigate in a loving relationship.

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st-century Mexican American. Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “TEX-MEX” sensibility.

Yet as a performer, he has a uniquely American voice that transcends ethnicity, making him universally relatable.

His relatable approach has gotten him millions of online views and he’ll headline specials for Amazon, Netflix, and Showtime. Catch him at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay Saturday, May 13. For tickets, head to www.meyertheatre.org.