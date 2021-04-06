Comedy City in De Pere back with live shows with limited seating

(WFRV) – Local comedy troupe, Comedy City is returning to live performances on a reduced schedule with limited seating.

Mike from The Green Room, home of Comedy City spoke with Local 5 Live with details on upcoming shows.

The Green Room is located at 365 Main Avenue, Suite E in De Pere. Connect with them online at thegreenroomonline.com.

  • 1st & 3rd Fridays:  Family Fun Show – all ages suitable 7:30PM – $7
  • 2nd & 4th Saturdays:  Grown Up Show – 7:30PM – $12
  • 3rd Thursday – Open Mic – 7PM Doors/Sign Up – 7:30 start – Free

LIMITED SEATING: For distancing, seating capacity is at 50% (now seating approximately 40).

