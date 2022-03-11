(WFRV) – Marty Simpson is a comic that’s been making a name for himself for over 20 years.

With comedy based on marriage, two teens, and being a drama and football coach, it’s sure to be a good laugh.

He visited Local 5 Live with details on how you can see him live tonight at Cup O Joy.

Stay up to date with the latest at martysimpson.com and see him live tonight at Cup O Joy at 525 N. Taylor Street in Green Bay. He’s performing two shows, one at 6:15 pm and one at 8:30 pm.

Save a seat at cupojoy.com.