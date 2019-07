(WFRV) – Professional comic, Rob Brackenridge stopped in to make us all laugh. You can see him for yourself tonight through Saturday at Skyline Comedy Club in Appleton.

Rob’s performance times are:

Thursday, 7:30 pm

Friday, 7:30 pm

Saturday, 7:30 and 10 pm

The Skyline Comedy Club is located at 1004 S. Olde Oneida St., 3rd Floor, Appleton.

For a calendar of their upcoming comics, head to skylinecomedy.com.