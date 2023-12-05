(WFRV)- Get your holiday shopping complete with Future Neenah.

The Future Neenah office will be open on Saturday(12/9) for you to purchase all the Downtown Neenah gift certificates on your list. Enjoy shops like Red Door Mercantile, My Soul Loves, and more.

If you purchase $25 or more in Downtown Neenah Gift Certificates, you receive a Neenah mini campfire mug ornament. Limit 1 per household and limited to the first 100 gift certificate customers that day.

The Future Neenah office is at 135 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy your certificates and get the free ornament.

For more information, head to neenah.org.