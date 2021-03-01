Comprehensive care at Janssen Dental Clinic in Green Bay

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A healthy mouth is an essential part of a healthy body. At Janssen Dental, they show you how this includes everything from diet to supplements in addition to a good dentist.

They share some recommendations for a healthy mouth and body, including their far infrared sauna, using the therapeutic powers of heat to sooth pain and inflammation all over your body.

Janssen Dental Clinic is located at 2649 Developmental Drive in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-983-8383, online at janssendentalclinic.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls State Basketball Recap

Xavier, Wrightstown, Lourdes Academy & NEW Lutheran punch tickets to state