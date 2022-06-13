(WFRV) – As we inch closer to Mile of Music in August, today’s guest co-host Paul Evansen gives details on the popular event Concerts in the Courtyard.

Here’s a look at Concerts in the Courtyard plus how you can be a 2022 Music Maker.

2022 Music-Makers Subscriptions are On Sale Now!

Want the inside scoop for festival announcements plus exclusive perks throughout the year? Become a 2022 Music-Maker today!

Music-Makers receive all festival communications ahead of the general public, along with many other perks! Check out the full list of perks here.

Becoming a Music-Maker is one of several opportunities available for fans of The Mile, original music fans and community or downtown advocates to sponsor and support Mile 9 and The Mile original music initiative overall.