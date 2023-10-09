(WFRV)- Whether you want to enhance your cooking skills or enjoy a night out, an upcoming event at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has you covered.

In this segment, Billi Jo Baneck from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and Chef Ace Champion discuss cooking classes you can take and the beautiful scenery you can rent out for special events.

Champion Cooking Class Schedule

October 12th at 6 p.m. – wild rice jambalaya w/chicken and andouille sausage and blueberry almond baked brie

November 16th at 6 p.m. – southern fish fry and bread pudding with whiskey sauce

December 14th at 6 p.m. – Creole chicken marsala and pumpkin rum pie with vanilla bean creme

For more information, head to baybeachwildlife.com.