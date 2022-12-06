(WFRV) – It is December and that means our annual cookie countdown is back!

We kick things off with The Tattered Whisk. Erika Dunne gave us some practical tips to make our cookies shine.

You can shop her creations at thetatteredwhisk.com

She also shared an easy sugar cookie recipe:



SUGAR COOKIES

2 cups butter (4 sticks)

2 cups sugar

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

6-6 1/2 cups flour



Preheat the oven to 375. Add the sugar and butter to a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. Cream the butter and sugar, on low, until fully incorporated. Add the eggs, salt, and vanilla extract. Mix until incorporated. Add half of the flour and mix until incorporated. Add the other half of the flour. Mix until the dough pulls away from the edges of the bowl (add more flour if necessary).