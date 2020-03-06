Cooking classes offered at Fox Valley Technical College

(WFRV) – Cooking classes are always a great way to get inspiration or to brush up on your own skills.
Fox Valley Technical College has several fun upcoming cooking classes open to the community. To see what’s coming up, head to classes.fvtc.edu.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Cooking classes are always a great way to get inspiration or to brush up on your own skills.
Fox Valley Technical College has several fun upcoming cooking classes open to the community. To see what’s coming up, head to classes.fvtc.edu.