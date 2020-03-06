Cooking classes offered at Fox Valley Technical College

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Cooking classes are always a great way to get inspiration or to brush up on your own skills.

Fox Valley Technical College has several fun upcoming cooking classes open to the community. To see what’s coming up, head to classes.fvtc.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories