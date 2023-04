(WFRV) – Enjoy explosions, color-changing solutions, solid foams, dry ice, and more.

It’s the return of the Cool Chemistry program at UW-Green Bay’s Manitowoc Campus. No tickets are needed for this free event on Thursday, April 27th.

The 4:30 pm show focuses on ages 3 – 8 and the 6:30 pm show on ages 9 and up. It’s in the University Theatre on Viebahn Street.

Check out this video to see how we made fire change colors in the studio today!