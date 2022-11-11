(WFRV) – They are celebrating 20 years of making music in the community and tomorrow night you can be a part of history in the making.

Danny and Michelle from Copper Box visited Local 5 Live with details on tomorrow’s night’s live performance at the Thelma Center for the Arts, where you can be a part of the live recording.

See Copper Box live tomorrow night, Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm at the Thelma Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan Street in Fond du Lac.

Tickets are $30/ non-Thelma members, $24/Thelma members

Stay up to date on the latest at copperboxband.com.