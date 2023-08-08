(WFRV)- With football season only a few days away, it is time to warm up your Cornhole arm.

The Second Annual Toss with All Your Heart Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser be held at Sabbatical Brewing at 835 South 29th Street, on Saturday, August 12th.

This great fundraiser runs from noon to 5:00 p.m. and will feature raffles, food, drinks, and live music from Nettle Hill.

Proceeds will go to Ascend Services in Manitowoc. Ascend provides services to individuals with exceptional abilities in a variety of settings.

For more information head to ascendservicesinc.org.