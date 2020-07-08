Coronavirus guidelines from Bellin Health

(WFRV) – As we enter a new phase of the Cornonavirus, guidelines and rules are changing.

It can be difficult to sort through all the information and know what is the right thing to do in different situations.

Carol Bess, team leader at Bellin’s Infection Prevention Team offers some guidance on things we can all do to prevent the virus from spreading.

If you are having symptoms of COVID-19, call the Bellin COVID-19 hotline first: 920-445-7313 or 1-888-330-3524. You can also contact your primary care provider’s office for direction on where to get tested.

EXCEPTION: If you are having trouble breathing, chest pain, or if you feel very ill, seek immediate attention at the emergency department.

For more guidance, head to bellin.org.