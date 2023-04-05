OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This Saturday in Oshkosh, more than 15 stores will offer Spingtime and Easter themed drinks and treats. There are also plenty of ways to get creative as we explored Fire Escape Art Studio and Two Blondes, who are a couple of the 15 businesses participating.

Cottontails & Cocktails is this Saturday, April 8th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. along the 100 to 700 blocks of Main Street in Oshkosh. There is a reception afterward at Venue 404 with prizes and raffles. Buy your tickets at downtownoshkosh.com.