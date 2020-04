(WFRV) – Meet Alder, a 10-month-old puppy looking for his forever home.

Alder is full of energy and will best fit with an active family with teenage children. His foster family says he is a fast learner.

You can meet Alder by appointment, just get in touch with the Oshkosh Humane Society. Just fill out an adoption application at oahs.org, even if you haven’t decided which animal to adopt just yet.