Could Biscuit or her puppy Sol be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Biscuit is actually a real HONEY and probably one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet! She and her unwanted puppies came to HSWC a few weeks ago and they are all now ready for adoption. She is good with other dogs and children, so she would make a great family pet.

Biscuit wants to be friends with everyone and is house-trained. She is only about 1 1/2 years old, smart and willing to learn new things. We also met one of her sweet puppies, Sol.

If you would like to meet her, please fill out the application on the Dog Adoption page of waupacahumane.org so they can get you approved to schedule an appointment for a visit. Biscuit is looking forward to spending the new year snuggling on the couch with some lucky family.