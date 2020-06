(WFRV) – Meet Boomer. He is up for adoption at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

Boomer is just one years old and loves other dogs. When it comes to humans, he’s a bit shy at first but after that you’ll have a companion for life. Boomer’s idea forever home would be a family with patience, teens, and an energetic dog to play with.

To set up an appointment to meet Boomer, reach out to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at oahs.org, on Facebook, or call them at 920-424-2128.