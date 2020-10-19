Could Jin and Jungkook be Your New Best Friends?

(WFRV) – Jin and Jungkook are Jack Russell Terrier mix pups ready for their forever family.

These sweet pups are just three months old, both males. Both are neutered and have been started on their vaccines and dewormings. Jin and Jungkook are also microchipped, which will be registered at the time of adoption. Adoption fee is $399, plus tax.

You can schedule a meet and greet for a possible foster to adopt path for one of these puppies. Just email the Humane Society of Waupaca County at waupacahumane@yahoo.com or leave an email message on their website. Leave a message at 715-258-2545.

