Could Roxy be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Roxy, an energetic two-year-old mixed breed looking for her forever home.

She loves human attention and would do best in a home with a country setting without much traffic, pedestrians, or other pets.

Roxy does well with kids over 12, and knows basic commands and is house trained. She loves long walks, toys, and of course, treats.

To meet Roxy, visit the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at oahs.org and submit an adoption application to schedule a meeting.

You can also message them on Facebook or call 920-424-2128. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is located at 1925 Shelter Court in Oshkosh.

Reminder that the Green Bay Pet Expo runs April 30 – May 2 at the new Resch Expo Center, and you can bring your pet. For details, head to reschcenter.com.

