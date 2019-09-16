Could Stitch be Your New BFF?

(WFRV) – Stitch is looking for a forever home and it might just be yours!

He’s about 6 ½ years old, naturally playful, curious, and trusting. He loves walks and play time and afterwards will cuddle up with you for the night. He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can find the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay campus at 1830 Radisson Street. Check out all of their adoptable animals online at wihumane.org/adopt and on Facebook as well. Reach them by phone at 920-469-3110.

Also, be sure to check out their Paint Your Pet sessions by heading to wihumane.org/paintyourpet.