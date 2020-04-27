Could Trinity be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Trinity is a 2-year-old domestic long hair cat who came to The Humane Society of Waupaca County as a stray.

Her beautiful coat does require some brushing. She has a lot of energy but also enjoys sitting next to people and looking out the window at the birdies.

Trinity likes to be the star of the show and would like to be the only pet in the home and because she can be a little rambunctious, a home without kids is best.

The Waupaca Humane Society asks anyone interested to foster Trinity, and lead to an adoption from there.

Get started with an adoption application at waupacahumane.org. Call with questions to 715-258-2545.