1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Could Trinity be Your New Best Friend?

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Trinity is a 2-year-old domestic long hair cat who came to The Humane Society of Waupaca County as a stray.

Her beautiful coat does require some brushing. She has a lot of energy but also enjoys sitting next to people and looking out the window at the birdies.

Trinity likes to be the star of the show and would like to be the only pet in the home and because she can be a little rambunctious, a home without kids is best.

The Waupaca Humane Society asks anyone interested to foster Trinity, and lead to an adoption from there.

Get started with an adoption application at waupacahumane.org. Call with questions to 715-258-2545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"