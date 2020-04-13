1  of  3
Could Zane be Your New Best Friend?

 (WFRV) – Meet Zane, a 10-year-old mixed breed looking for his forever family.

Zane will fit best in an adults-only home with no other animals. He had a rough start to life but is ready to start a new one with people who will keep him safe, happy, and loved.

He’s a good walker, sits nice for baths, enjoys car rides, and loves to snuggle.

He’s available from the Lakeshore Humane Society, contact them to make an adoption appointment. They are located at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Reach them by phone at 920-684-5401, or reach out on their website, lakeshorehumane.org and on their Facebook page.

