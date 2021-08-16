Country Fest: A Tribute to the Legends of Country Music this month in Denmark

(WFRV) – It’s the first of its kind and the Country Fest Tribute to the Legends of Country music pays homage to some your favorite country music favorites.

Kenny Yahnke and Laura Lee of Denmark spoke with Local 5 Live with details on the event and how they got started.

Kenny Yahnke, native of Kewaunee, now residing in Green Bay, has been performing for over 20 years. He started performing as an Elvis ETA, competing in various competitions in Memphis and the Midwest. He is now the promoter and entertainer for Kenny Yahnke Tribute Shows. These shows bring together talented acts from around the country, bringing joy and entertaining fans of classic country and rock n’ roll music alike. This is the first show of its kind for Kenny, bringing 14 acts over two days, performing tributes to 17 classic country artists.

Laura Lee, Denmark, WI, has been performing for 1 year, singing the music of June Carter Cash and Patty Loveless.