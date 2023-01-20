(WFRV) – There’s a new movie now streaming featuring the acting debut of Country Star Granger Smith.

He spoke with Local 5 Live about the movie, ‘Moonrise’ streaming on pureflix.com, a clean streaming service with faith-filled and family-friendly offerings. Plus lessons his family learned through tragedy, how faith got them through, and what’s new for him in music.

Pureflix is available to new members and rejoins for .99/one month through January 30 (not available on Roku).

