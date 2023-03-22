(WFRV) – They’re a dynamic duo taking the Country music scene by storm and you can see them live in Green Bay.

Joel Smallbone, who along with his brother Luke is known as For King + Country, spoke to Local 5 Live with details on their ‘What Are We Waiting For’ Tour.

For King + Country will be live at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Wednesday, April 5, for tickets visit reschcomplex.com.

WEDNESDAY | APRIL 5, 2023

FOR KING + COUNTRY “WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?”

The Tour | Part II

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will continue their successful “What Are We Waiting For?tour in 2023, featuring their latest Billboard 200 charting album, which was recently nominated for an upcoming American Music Award for “Best Inspirational Album,” a Billboard Award for “Top Christian Artist,” and was just awarded three Dove Awards this year. The duo also recently dropped a new version of their song “Love Me Like I Am” featuring Multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and a new version of their #1 hit single “For God Is With Us” with Lady A’s Hillary Scott.

FOR KING + COUNTRY has been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards; and have been nominated for three American Music Awards. Their 11 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 1.8 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand.

VENUE RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI

TICKET PRICES $19.99, $29.99, $39.99, $49.99, $74.99 VIP, $199.99 VIP

Groups of 8-25 people may order online or groups of 8+ may call Kelly at 920-405-1135.