(WFRV) – They are your go-to for high quality products for all of your recreational needs. They’ll have you covered from snowmobiles to lawn mowers, snowblowers and even motorcycles.

Stop by Cozzy’s Polaris at 1740 US-41 Frontage Rd. in Marinette. Reach them by phone at 715-732-6501, online at cozzyspolaris.com and on Facebook as well.