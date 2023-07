(WFRV)- Through time, one thing has remained constant—root beer.

Root beer was never trademarked and many companies started to make their own versions. The taste was never the exact same but it still had its delicious taste.

Through the years, companies have modified their recipes and made great improvements like including diet root beer as an option.

The Root Beer Festival will take place on July 8th in Sturgeon Bay.

For tickets and information head to doorcountyhistoricalsociety.org.