Craft Beer Festival – Oct. 5th @ The Resch Center

(WFRV) – In true, outdoor beer garden style, they have moved the party outside this year so raise your stein for the Northeast Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival.

It includes unlimited sampling of beer plus non-beer options like ciders, hard seltzers, mead, wine, and kombucha (NA). There will also be food trucks, life music, and a beard competition.

The Northeast Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival takes place Saturday, October 5th at The Resch Center. First call is at 2 pm and general admission is at 3 pm. You must be 21 to attend, including designated drivers.

For more information, head to reschcenter.com.