(WFRV) – Two routes to walk, but even more choices for sipping.

Local 5 Live gets details on the popular Craft Beer Walk happening this weekend in downtown Appleton.

Details from appletondown.org:

DOWNTOWN APPLETON FALL CRAFT BEER WALK!

Join us for the Craft Beer Walk through beautiful Downtown Appleton and the Riverfront. Enjoy a variety of public art as you stroll past unique shopping and dining places (feel free to stop in or make reservations for after you finish!) while walking from venue to venue where you will enjoy the absolute best craft beer.

Register at your favorite venue or online and then get ready to taste 2 different beers at each location on your walk. Information will be at each stop to educate participants about the styles and attributes of the beers they’re tasting.

Choose between TWO different walk options as you plan your day: