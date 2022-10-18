(WFRV) – Two routes to walk, but even more choices for sipping.
Local 5 Live gets details on the popular Craft Beer Walk happening this weekend in downtown Appleton.
Details from appletondown.org:
DOWNTOWN APPLETON FALL CRAFT BEER WALK!
Join us for the Craft Beer Walk through beautiful Downtown Appleton and the Riverfront. Enjoy a variety of public art as you stroll past unique shopping and dining places (feel free to stop in or make reservations for after you finish!) while walking from venue to venue where you will enjoy the absolute best craft beer.
Register at your favorite venue or online and then get ready to taste 2 different beers at each location on your walk. Information will be at each stop to educate participants about the styles and attributes of the beers they’re tasting.
Choose between TWO different walk options as you plan your day:
- Standard Walk for $20 a ticket: Enjoy two 3-ounce samples of craft beer at 8 different establishments. Choose between 2 different routes, each featuring a different line up:
- East End Walk
- West End Walk
- VIP Walk for $30 a ticket: Walk in VIP style with a ticket that lets you start at your favorite watering hole, but then choose your next 7 stops out of any of the participating venues! An additional special feature will be provided at each location – where will you stop??