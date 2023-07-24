(WFRV)- ArtFest makes its return to Green Bay from July 28th through the 30th. This event brings in artists from all over to show off their creations. ArtFest will have live bands and demonstrations for all to enjoy.

This year, Olga Heitpas will demonstrate how to make a Ukrainian Egg. This fun process will put your skills to the test as you try to make your own Pysanky. You will grab a Kistka, make a design, and mold the design of your egg into a masterpiece.

If you attend any of Olga’s upcoming classes or demos, including ArtFest Green Bay, all proceeds will be donated to a Catholic Monastery in Ukraine, serving people suffering from war trauma and addiction. You can learn more at her website, https://ukrainianpower.com/.

For more information about ArtFest head to downtowngreenbay.com.