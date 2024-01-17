(WFRV)- Whether you are an expert or a beginner, Fire Escape D.I.Y. Art Studio has you covered with pottery designs and materials.

Whether you take a one-day class or a 5-week course, make pottery creations you can take home. You will mold your creation and paint it as well. They also offer couples classes and private lessons.

Fire Escape D.I.Y. Art Studio is located at 927 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. Their Mud Room is located at 423 North Main Street in Oshkosh.

For more information, head to fireescapeart.com.