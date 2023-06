(WFRV)- Have you ever wondered how they carved shoes before the technology of today? Pinecrest Historical Village will have a shoe carver on June 24th for its annual Heritage Maker’s Market.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Luke Traver will be there carving shoes, demonstrating how they used to be made.

You will find Pinecrest Historical Village at 924 Pine Crest Lane in Manitowoc.

For more information head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.