Cranberry Almond Apple Coleslaw

Servings: 8

Dressing Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
    • ¼ cup mayonnaise
    • ¼ cup honey
    • 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Coleslaw Ingredients:

  • 1 small cabbage, shredded (6-7 cups packed)
    • 1½ cups matchstick carrots
    • 2 large gala apples, sliced into matchsticks (about 3 cups)
    • ½ cup sliced green onions
    • ¾ cup sliced almonds or 1 cup slivered almonds
    • ¾ cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and apple cider vinegar until smooth.  Season with salt and pepper to taste.
    • In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds, and cranberries.  Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat evenly.  Serve immediately for best results.

