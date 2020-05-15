(WFRV) —
Cranberry Almond Apple Coleslaw
Servings: 8
Dressing Ingredients:
- ¾ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Coleslaw Ingredients:
- 1 small cabbage, shredded (6-7 cups packed)
- 1½ cups matchstick carrots
- 2 large gala apples, sliced into matchsticks (about 3 cups)
- ½ cup sliced green onions
- ¾ cup sliced almonds or 1 cup slivered almonds
- ¾ cup dried cranberries
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and apple cider vinegar until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds, and cranberries. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat evenly. Serve immediately for best results.