Cranberry Margarita Recipe from Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Assoc.

(WFRV) – Today Local 5 Live celebrates National Margarita Day with a local grower who gives a spin on this classic drink.
Rusty Schultz grows cranberries so it’s only fitting he gives us a fun recipe to celebrate this day thanks to Wisconsin cranberries.
For more great recipes using Wisconsin’s State Fruit, head to wiscran.org.
- 5 oz Whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1-1/2 oz White tequila
- 1-1/2 oz Lime juice
- 1/2 oz Triple sec
- 5 oz Crushed ice
Put all ingredients in blender. Blend for a few seconds on high speed or until ingredients are thoroughly combined. Pour into a large glass.
Makes 1 serving.