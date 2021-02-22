Cranberry Margarita Recipe from Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Assoc.

(WFRV) – Today Local 5 Live celebrates National Margarita Day with a local grower who gives a spin on this classic drink.

Rusty Schultz grows cranberries so it’s only fitting he gives us a fun recipe to celebrate this day thanks to Wisconsin cranberries.

For more great recipes using Wisconsin’s State Fruit, head to wiscran.org.

  • 5 oz Whole berry cranberry sauce
  • 1-1/2 oz White tequila
  • 1-1/2 oz Lime juice
  • 1/2 oz Triple sec
  • 5 oz Crushed ice

Put all ingredients in blender. Blend for a few seconds on high speed or until ingredients are thoroughly combined. Pour into a large glass.

Makes 1 serving.

