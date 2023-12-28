(WFRV)- Create colorful out-of-this-world scenes and art at Photo Opp in Appleton.

Learn everything you need to become a professional photographer. From lighting to cool design shots, they can level up your photography skills. They have family-friendly events, perfect for parents and young artists who like to create.

Photo Opp is located at 621 N Bateman St, Appleton. They have classes available on January 13th and 20th. For a full list of classes, head to their website.

For more information, head to thephotoopp.org.