Creating a flawless look with Dana Michele Makeup

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – As the colors are changing on the trees, should your makeup pallet follow suit?

Dana from Dana Michele Makeup stopped by Local 5 Live with tips on how to ensure you’re looking your best.

Connect with Dana at dmmakeup.com and on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today