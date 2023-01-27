(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities.
Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna.
The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna.
See more online at 313dodge.com.
