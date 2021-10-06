Culler Beauty’s Fall special: 40% off plus free shipping when you mention Local 5 Live

(WFRV) – No matter the season, we all want to look our best and no matter your skin tone, you can create a perfect finish in just minutes with Culler Beauty.

The powerful combination of our Primer and Foundation will have you looking flawless in minutes. The Self-Adjusting Foundation instantly matches to your skin tone, creating the perfect shine-free finish. The Transformation Primer smooths and softens the skin as it works to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The finishing touch is our HA Lash Enhancer to promote fuller, thicker, healthier looking lashes.

Our Medium works well with most skin tones, and is especially great during the summer months when you may have a tanner skin tone. If you have very fair skin the Light foundation will work best.

﻿Key Benefits

  • Revive your skin for a softer & smoother appearance
  • Reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles
  • Minimize the appearance of pores and even out skin tone
  • SPF 50 to protect your skin from the sun

Order now and mention Local 5 Live and you’ll get:

40% off the Ultimate Beauty Package (foundation and primer)
Free shipping

To order, head to culler40.com or call 800-943-0997.

