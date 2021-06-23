Culligan Water answers questions about your home’s water system

(WFRV) – Water is an important aspect to our everyday lives, from what we drink to the clothes we wear, water touches everything and everyone in our home.

Culligan Director of Residential Sales spoke with Local 5 Live about how our viewers can improve their home’s water quality including some of the following commonly asked questions:

How does a homeowner know if they need a water filtration system?

There are contaminants you can see and ones you cannot see. Typically, homeowners call in because they complain about mineral deposits, white scale spots on their glasses and shower door, red iron stains in their sinks, sulfur, rotten egg smell, chlorine smell, bad tasting water, etc.

There are three different types of water – raw water, softened water and drinking water.

o Raw Water – use for watering lawns/gardens, washing cars, power washing house. What comes out of your outside hoses/faucets.

o Softened Water – Water inside your home that runs through your pipes to your showers, toilets, sinks, dishwasher, preventing/reducing scale/mineral build-up. A water softener removes/reduces hard water minerals from your water that leave spots and scale on your dishes, pipes, appliances, water heater, etc.…

o Drinking Water – The water in your kitchen you use for cooking, making drinks like coffee, lemonade, tea, and make ice cubes with. A drinking water system filters out harmful contaminants like lead. A reverse osmosis drinking water system/Aqua Cleer also removes over 100 other contaminants, more than any traditional pitcher or refrigerator filters

If someone wants to know what is in their water or wants to talk to a water specialist, what are next steps?

Call your local dealer – Many Culligan dealers in the Cleveland area, go to CulliganWisconsin.com to find your local dealer.

Have a certified water specialist come to your home

Get a water test done on your home to determine what the water is like in your area. Some results you’ll get that day but for more advanced testing we have an EPA certified lab

Discuss filtration solutions with your water specialist and different rental, finance and purchase options.

While some contaminants you can see and smell, there are many you cannot detect unless you have a water test. Get a water test to be sure. You could give your people Culligan Water.

Where can people go to find out more information?

