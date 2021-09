(WFRV) – You can have a sun-kissed glow all year long in a matter of minutes and in a healthy way.

Local 5 Live visited Sunseekers by Rosie to see their expanded air brush service and the benefits of seeing a technician who can cater to your needs whether it be a vacation or special event.

There are several Sunseekers by Rosie throughout Northeast Wisconsin, find yours and book that airbrush appointment at sunseekerstan.com.