(WFRV)- A young entrepreneur with a purpose. At just 15 years old, Mya Valeri started her business because she wanted jewelry that would not irritate her ears.

Throughout the years she has mastered her craft.

She started by selling her jewelry at local farmer’s markets and will now sell it at Art at the Park this weekend in Appleton, with a great selection of jewelry available for purchase.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Augustine Jewelry Company.