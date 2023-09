(WFRV)- From custom wood to laser engraving, the ideas are endless at Winivago Woods in Little Chute.

Create designs you hang on a wall or play games on. Get custom-made signs and decorations.

Want to try your hand at making something? They have classes you can take. Make the design of your dreams.

Winivago Woods is located at 127 East Main Street in Little Chute.

For more information, head to winivagowoods.com.