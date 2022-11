(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah.

Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for.

The customer appreciation sale runs today – Saturday, November 12. They are located at 447 S Commercial Street in Neenah.

See more on their Facebook page.