(WFRV)- Wisconsin is one of the largest Christmas Tree producers in the nation, and each year, a special guest makes the first cut.

This year’s Alice in Dairyland(Ashley Hagenow) got to cut down the first Christmas Tree at Krueger Tree Farm in Forestville.

The owner of Krueger Tree Farm, Randy Krueger, suggests giving the tree water as soon as you get home to help preserve the tree until it is ready to be taken down.

Krueger Tree Farm is located at S1072 WI-42 in Forestville (GPS will say Sturgeon Bay).

For more information. head to aliceindairyland.com and christmastrees-wi.org/member/krueger-tree-farm.