(WFRV) – There’s a new show from Daddy D Productions and Darren and Shelly visited Local 5 Live with details on ‘God Bless the USA’.

Details from daddydproductions.com:

God Bless the USA September 21, 22 & 23 Evenings Riverside Ballroom

Beginning September 21, 2022

About the Show

Daddy D Productions presents “God Bless the USA.” An amazing mix of songs from the land of the free and the home of the brave. Patriotic anthems, songs of faith, good clean comedy and a touch of country.

Adults $49 Dinner & Show $33 Show Only

Veterans, Seniors 65 & Older and Students Under 18 $46 Dinner & Show $30 Show Only

Evening Times: 5PM Open, 6PM Meal & 7PM Showtime

We do not print physical tickets. Daddy D’s uses a “Will Call” system. Just check in at the door under your last name and you will be escorted to your table.

What are you serving? Family-style chicken dinner, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable & dessert bars. Vegetarian or gluten free meal available but must be placed at time of order and not the evening of the show.

Where will I sit? All seats are assigned prior to the show and according to the date of order. Earliest orders sit closest to the stage. Season ticket holders have priority seating.

What about COVID? We are not asking our patrons to wear masks to attend our shows. If you feel more comfortable wearing one… Please do. Patrons will be seated at round tables of 8. You will both dine and watch the show from those seats.

Daddy D’s is “your Green Bay Dinner Theater!”

Venue

Riverside Ballroom

1560 Main St

Green Bay, WI 54302