Dance Fitness night at Gather on Broadway – Thurs. Sept. 12th @ 5:30 pm

(WFRV) – It’s a fun night for the girls to take a dance fitness class and follow it up with healthy snacks and skinny cocktails.

Thursday, September 12th is Dance Fitness night at Gather on Broadway.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, class begins at 6pm. Tickets are $30 which includes the 45-minute class followed by healthy appetizers.

To register, head to gatheronbroadway.com or their Facebook event page.

Gather on Broadway is located at 139 N. Broadway in Green Bay.

Bramble cocktail

2oz gin

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

4-5 black berries

Add gin, lemon, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (no ice) to incorporate ingredients. In a serving glass (preferably a double rocks glass), muddle the blackberries. Fill the glass with ice and then top with the bramble mixture, garnish with a blackberry.

150 calories