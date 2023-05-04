(WFRV) – Star Wars fans can sip the dark side at Terra Verde Coffeehouse and Roastery in Chilton, dark roast coffee that is!

Try the Yoda Latte Frappe, just one of the special drinks to celebrate “May the 4th be with you” day.

At Scoops Ice Cream House visitors can dip into the Darth Vader Delight or sip the Grogu Go Go Shake.

Terra Verde is located on 507 N. Madison Street in Chilton, for hours click here.

Scoops Ice Cream House can be found at 131 E. Chestnut Street in Chilton. For hours, click here.